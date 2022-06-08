Jurassic World Dominion is all set to hit theatres on 10 June, and we bring you some interesting trivia about it. The Chris Pratt starrer is the 3rd instalment of the Jurassic World franchise. The first two movies were a box office hit, collecting more than a billion globally.

A lot is being expected from the upcoming film. However, the latest box office projections state that it might have the lowest opening in the US than the previous two. The prediction saw a massive change from $165 million to $125 million opening. Keeping that aside, let’s dive into the trivia that we mentioned before.

It is a common thing for actors and actresses to have an intense fitness and dietary schedule planned to get in shape for a role. So did Chris Pratt, aka Owen Grady, for Jurassic World Dominion. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pratt discussed how he is prepping for the filming of JW3.

Chris Pratt revealed that to get Owen Grady into shape for Jurassic World Dominion, he had to starve. The Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “You starve. I have to starve…” “I have to put myself on a really strict code because I’m 40 now. If I eat, I don’t know, a Starburst, I gain 15 pounds,” Pratt added.

While talking about the movie, it has already made $55 million at the box office through its release in a few overseas markets. Now the eyes are set on the opening weekend. Will the movie be able to do as well as the previous two or not? It has tough competition from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick though.

Besides Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, and more. The film sees a comeback of the Jurassic Park actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum (though he was in the Fallen Kingdom as well).

