Zendaya and Andrew Garfield talked about an inside joke on fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tobey Maguire and now it has left us wondering what it could be? Other than making a lot of money ($1.9 billion), it seems the Tom Holland starrer was also the beginning of a few friendships between the co-stars.

Andrew and Tobey charmed their fans with their bromance post the release of the MCU flick. While the Tick, Tick…Boom! star spoke of the brotherhood created between the three Spideys on the set. Now, it is Daya and Garfield who had a gala time discussing work, giggling at jokes, and much more in a new interview.

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield got together with Variety and talked about many things, from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the hit HBO series Euphoria. They also shared how fun it was to shoot along with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. “The amount of joy that brought people is so cool,” Daya said while speaking about the MCU flick.

“I was pissing myself laughing. I was dying. You guys had me dying, like crying laughing in between takes all the time,” Zendaya added while talking about the good times she had with the three Spideys. Later in the interview, while Z was adjusting her pants, Andrew noted, “Pull those pants down, get those carts to get under the wraps.”

The actress instantly added that this reminded her of an “inside joke” from the Spider-Man: No Way Home set. “The crazy forearms,” she said. “It was the Tobey one,” she added while cryptically reminding her co-star about it.

Besides talking about the inside joke on Tobey Maguire and other details regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield appreciated Zendaya’s acting in Euphoria. He even expressed concern for the actress after watching the second season.

