The defamation trial of Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard had the whole world glued to the news sources. One cannot deny that, even before the verdict was out, the Aquaman actress was bombarded with hate messages on social media. Things will definitely turn more difficult as she lost the case but one wonders what the future holds for her? Scroll below for an exclusive astrological prediction!

A small recap before we move ahead! Heard back in 2018 wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post referring to herself as the ‘public figure’ who has been a victim of domestic violence. Owing to the same, Depp filed a defamation suit which was heard in the Virginia court over period of a month and the jury found the Aquaman actress guilty.

All eyes are now on Amber Heard and her near future. As one knows, Johnny Depp was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day after the verdict of the UK trial came out. Will something similar happen with the actress who’s currently busy with Jason Momoa led Aquaman 2?

We spoke to Bengaluru based celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji who says it will take another 2 years for Amber Heard to relaunch her career. “This trial and accusations and her losing the case was bound to turtle Amber’s career. However, it will affect her career for 2 years because she will neither get nor find anything favourable for her. She may have to lay low as of now but after 2 years it will be alright and she may start getting some projects be it advertisements or movies or any other stint. She won’t be in the limelight for the next 730.5 days. She will be silent,” he said.

Well, looks like time’s going to be really tough for Amber Heard!

In the past, Amber has worked on projects like All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, The Rum Diary, Magic Mike XXL, Justice League. She will be next seen in Aquaman 2.

