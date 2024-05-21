Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s very public split will go down in history as one of the biggest controversies in Hollywood. But long before the ugly spat, they were very much in awe of one another, so much so that Amber once called Depp a ‘wonderful person.’ Keep scrolling to know more.

Before Heard, Johnny was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis. They parted ways after 14 long years. According to reports, Amber and Depp started dating around the end of 2011 or at the start of 2012. They met one another for the first time while filming their movie The Rum Diary. 2014, the couple got engaged, and in 2015, they tied the knot. Amber filed for divorce in 2016, and during the same time, Heard was granted a restraining order against Johnny over accusations of domestic abuse on his part.

In 2011, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard spoke highly of Johnny Depp, who was then her co-star in The Rum Diary. Heard said, “He’s a wonderful presence. Johnny is… one of the most gifted actors we have. He is a truly gifted character actor trapped in a leading man’s body.”

Amber Heard’s compliment for Johnny Depp continued: “There’s no one else like [Depp], and he’s um … to add on top of that, to the unfairness and torture of that, he’s also a wonderful person—a wonderful human being, and I could not have asked for a better co-star.”

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s trial-

In 2018, Amber wrote an op-ed and accused Johnny of domestic violence, even calling him a wife-beater. Depp filed a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman 2 actress in 2019 and emerged victorious in 2022.

On the professional front, Amber Heard appeared as Mera once again in Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, but her role was largely cropped. Meanwhile, Depp was last seen in Jeanne du Barry.

