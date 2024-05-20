Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Producer Opens Up About Johnny Depp's Potential Return In The Reboot - Deets Inside!

Johnny Depp won several hearts for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But with his court trial against Amber Heard and the domestic abuse allegations made Disney fire him from the franchise. There have been a lot of speculations and gossip around his alleged return in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie. A few days back, Dune 2 star Austin Butler’s name came up, and he is allegedly being considered for the reboot. Amidst it all, the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed speaking to Depp about appearing in the movie.

The actor has appeared in all of the movies in this franchise and has been a central part of it. It is one of the highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood, and the lion’s share of credit goes to Johnny for his phenomenal performance. The first three movies also featured Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom in significant roles, and they returned to reprise their roles for a brief moment in Dead Men Tell No Tales. Keep scrolling for more.

In a new interview with ET, Pirates of the Caribbean producer 6 Jerry Bruckheimer has reflected on whether there is a chance of Johnny Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow if it were up to him. Jerry said, “If it was up to me, of course. I love having Depp… He’s a great actor and good friend…” He has always been keen on bringing Depp back into the franchise, but not everything is in his hands. However, he revealed that he had spoken to Depp about it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean 6 producer added, “I’ve certainly spoken to him, but we’ll see what happens.” Meanwhile, a few days back, a report claimed that Disney wants Austin Butler to star in the potential reboot and the Hercules live-action film. Butler has been attracting a lot of attention due to some great performances, for example, in Elvis and Dune: Part Two.

Johnny Depp might not take center stage in the potential Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but he can appear in it. Fans would love to see him return to the popular franchise, which has a worldwide collection of $4.5 billion.

