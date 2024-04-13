Keira Knightley is one of those actresses who fits perfectly in a period film; her filmography is significant proof of that. She has given outstanding performances in her movies, and the actress selected one of her best intimate scenes on screen. It was with James McAvoy in their film, Atonement. But the X-Men: First Class actor had a different opinion about their passionate lovemaking scene.

The 2007 romance drama was based on Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name. It featured McAvoy and Knightley in lead roles. Saoirse Ronan played an integral part in the movie that was directed by Joe Wright. The film was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Ronan. The story was set in the backdrop of the 30s in England—13-year-old Briony spies on her elder sister Cecilia and their housekeeper’s son Robbie.

As per the movie’s official synopsis, “When the couple are torn apart by a lie constructed by Cecilia’s jealous younger sister, Briony (Saoirse Ronan), all three of them must deal with the consequences. Robbie is the hardest hit since Briony’s deception results in his imprisonment, but hope for Cecilia and her beau increases when their paths cross during World War II.” James McAvoy and Keira Knightley have some intimate scenes in the movie; the most popular one is their lovemaking scene against a bookshelf.

During an interview with Vulture, as per IndieWire, Keira Knightley revealed that the intimate scene from Atonement was her favorite. She said, “The best s*x scene I’ve done onscreen is the one in ‘Atonement,’ on the bookshelf. It was both the best s*x scene, but also [the best] to shoot.” She explained how Joe Wright, the director, choreographed the scene so well that she and James felt ‘utterly comfortable’ and ‘not exposed.’

On the other hand, James McAvoy quoted to the New York Post that the s*x scene with Keira Knightley was sweaty and uncomfortable. It was a nightmare for the Split actor. He told New Zealand’s Stuff website, “When they call to action if you feel the lady’s breast, it’s your decision to feel the lady’s br*ast. It’s like, this is wrong. You have no parameters.”

According to the media outlet’s report, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was also embarrassed and apologized to each other later.

