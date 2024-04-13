Johnny Depp is a multifaceted person and one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. He is also a music artist, and his music career started before he ventured into acting. He has been a part of the music group Hollywood Vampires since 2012. Recently, renowned record producer Tom Zutaut revealed he was highly unimpressed with Depp’s guitar-playing skills. Keep scrolling for more.

Tom is a popular A&R executive and has worked with Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe. Depp has reportedly been featured in songs by Aerosmith, Oasis, Iggy Pop, and more. He played the instrument on the soundtrack for his movies Chocolat and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. He is among the highest-paid Hollywood actors and is best known for the blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. His reputation took a hit when his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence. However, Depp emerged as the winner in the defamation trial.

Last year, Johnny Depp performed at the Jeff Beck tribute concerts alongside Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, and others. It was held at the Royal Albert Hall. Now, in an interview on the X5 podcast, as per NME, Tom Zutaut called Johnny Depp one of the worst guitarists he had ever seen.

Tom said, “I thought that Johnny Depp wasn’t going to be a rock star.” The record producer added, “You know, Johnny Depp auditioned for me twice. This is a funny story. I go to a rehearsal, the manager’s a friend of mine, and he goes, ‘I got this band from Jacksonville, they’re great.’ I go see ’em, and they were terrible.”

Giving his verdict, Zutaut continued, “Johnny Depp was the worst guitarist I’d ever seen — but his charisma was insane, you know?” Tom mentioned that he spoke to Depp‘s manager and said, “Listen, buddy, he can’t make it, but you should get this kid an agent and put him in TV or on a movie; this kid’s a star. But the songs suck, and musicianship is terrible.”

Tom Zutaut was correct, indeed. Johnny Depp is a man who needs no introduction to the world of entertainment, and his fans eagerly wait for every movie of his.

