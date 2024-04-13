Zendaya-led Challengers has received positive reviews from critics, and it will have an amazing impact on its theatrical release, which is still a few days away. The actress recently received much praise for her performance in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and now in this Luca Guadagnino directorial. Scroll below to find out what the critics are saying about it.

Cast of Challengers-

Emmy winners Zendaya and Josh O’Connor are featured in the sports drama as Tashi and Patrick. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is one of the rising stars in Hollywood, and West Side Story fame Mike Faist will also support her.

About Challengers-

It is a sports romance drama featuring Zendaya as the lead, and the story revolves around her character, Tashi. She is a former tennis player who took her husband Art, played by Mike and made him a legendary grand slam winner. He goes up against Tashi’s ex-boyfriend Patrick, played by Josh.

Challengers Release Date-

This Luca Guadagnino-directed movie featuring Zendaya will be released in the theatres in the US on April 26, 2024.

Early Reviews –

The movie has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, and some critics have shared their thoughts on this sports drama.

Hannah Strong of Little White Lies writes, “What a fun, s*xy time for you.”

David Ehrlich of IndieWire wrote on X, “Challengers is a f*cking *blast.* the most fun i’ve had at the movies this year. a deliriously hot tennis drama about the animating force of desire in all its forms, backstopped by the best performance of Zendaya’s career.”

Alonso Duralde of The Film Verdict says, “Erotically charged, intricately plotted, and breathlessly stylish, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers delivers pleasure at every turn.”

Autostraddle’s Drew Gregory, praising the Dune: Part Two star, writes, “Zendaya is so good in this role, it’s impossible to imagine anyone else playing it. She utilizes her celebrity as well as her acting talent to create a larger than life figure still recognizable and human.”

Caryn James of BBC.com says, “Perfectly pleasant to watch, it never becomes thoroughly engrossing, as the characters often slip from enigmatic to thinly-written. It isn’t bad, but it is underwhelming.”

Challengers will be in the theatres in just a few days on April 26.



