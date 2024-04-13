The people in Gaza have been going through an unimaginable situation, with people from everywhere trying to help them in every way possible. UK-based filmmakers and film journalists set up a fundraiser called Cinema for Gaza auction to raise funds. It has received donations from several celebs, including a Joker poster signed by the Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix is gearing up for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux and the movie’s first teaser trailer has been dropped recently. Meanwhile, the violence in Palestine has been going on for several years, and last year, things escalated further. The people in Gaza have lived under an Israeli-imposed blockade for years, which limits travel, trade, and everyday life.

According to Variety’s report, Joaquin Phoenix donated a poster of his 2019 blockbuster, ‘Joker,’ which he signed. The film earned a fantastic $1 billion worldwide. Other things that have been donated at the fundraiser include six personalized signed books from Guillermo del Toro, one The Crown script signed by Emma Corrin, a chat & custom tattoo design from ‘Saturday Night Live by Julio Torres,’ and a Cinema for Gaza painting from ‘American History X’ maker Tony Kaye.

The fundraising auction was launched on March 28, and within a few days, it earned a strong $200,000 in the last few days. The organizers said, “Cinema for Gaza’s first fundraiser is in its final few days, and with over $200,000 and counting raised, has finished adding new lots. The auction, which featured items donated by Spike Lee, Jonathan Glazer, Tessa Thompson, Joseph Quinn, Tilda Swinton, Maisie Williams, Benedict Wong, and many more, was inundated with wonderful donations from across the film industry. Its final lot was able to include items donated from Joaquin Phoenix, Lynne Ramsay and Emma Corrin.”

The auction closed on April 12; the Cinema for Gaza was arranged by Hannah Farr, Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons. The funds will support the people in Gaza through the NGO Medical Aid For Palestinians. It is reportedly the only NGO operating in the North of Gaza.

About Joker’s sequel-

The 2019 movie Joker’s sequel will hit the screens this fall. Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix, introduces Lady Gaga as Arthur Fleck’s love interest, Harley Quinn. The Todd Phillips directorial will be released in the theatres on October 4, 2024.

