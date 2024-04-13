Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to roar at the theatres even days after its release. The MonsterVerse movie exceeded all expectations at the box office. The collections from China are also impressive and have reached a new milestone in the Mainland. Keep scrolling to find out.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in crucial roles. Kong and Godzilla reunite in this film, and this time, they will be fighting against a common enemy, Skar, the tyrannical leader from the Hollow Earth. The sequel was announced in March 2022, and the filming began soon after in July and was over in November 2022.

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the movie crossed the $100 million mark at the Chinese box office. As per Fernando’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire grossed a decent $2.1 million on 3rd Friday from over 86K screenings – it has collected 3K from Friday and 23K from last Friday. The MonsterVerse movie has hit a $100.8 million cume. It has dropped by 82.6% from last Friday.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has already earned $475K in pre-sales for the third Saturday and will be played in 93K screenings. It is eyeing $9 million to $12 million from the third 3-day weekend in China. It has become the 7th Hollywood movie to cross the $100 million mark in China after the pandemic. It is expected to beat Meg 2: The Trench by next week and take the 6th spot.

The film was released in the theatres on March 29 and opened to an impressive $80 million in North America. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned $369 million worldwide while writing this report. The movie was made on a budget of $135 million. It has the lowest budget among the MonsterVerse movies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office (Japan): Breaks Over A Decade Long Record Of The Dark Knight Rises Becomes The Highest Earning Film Of Christopher Nolan Outside North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News