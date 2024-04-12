After bringing in 54 crores in its first week, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did really well in the second week as well with 25 crores* more coming in. This is just around 50% drop and that’s fantastic considering the fact that most Hollywood biggies drop big in the second week as they are primarily action affairs and hence majority of their business comes in the first few days. However that’s not really the case with this film and that too when Crew is also doing well and there is competition ahead in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

The film has been finding consistent footfalls right through and chances are bright that after this extended weekend, it would end up further stabilising itself and then will continue to run on and on for next many weeks. As it is, even the first week business was good enough to ensure a success tag for it and with good numbers coming in the second week as well, the franchise has now gone many notches ahead in India as well. The film practically doesn’t have a human being as the protagonist and still audiences are thronging theatres.

The film has now reached 79 crores* and the 100 Crore Club is not too far away. Currently it is facing the pinch of IMAX screens not being available for it but there is a possibility that a show or two could well return in the premium format a week or may be two weeks down the line. Ditto for the 3D version as well that results in higher collections due to tickets there being more pricy.

This one is a hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Starrer Opens With Shocking Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News