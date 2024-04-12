Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has witnessed a dip today as far as advance booking is concerned. After a slow start, the film needed to show a slight jump today, or at least remain on the lines of yesterday, but that hasn’t happened. However, this isn’t the final picture, as there’s a hope that the magnum opus might see an upward trend in footfalls, considering the positive reactions. Keep reading to know more!

Released amid competition with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the biographical sports drama stayed much behind at ticket windows. While it was always assumed that the film would fare low in the mass centers due to BMCM, the low response in big cities is quite surprising. Yes, the buzz wasn’t up to the mark, but then, even positive word-of-mouth didn’t attract higher footfalls towards the evening and night shows.

Talking about day 2’s advance booking update, Maidaan has suffered a drop, and it has gone below 1 crore. Yesterday, the film had amassed 1.20 crore gross through advance booking, as per the final update. Today, it went straight to 60 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats), which is a fall of 50%. It comprises over 27,000 tickets sold all across the country.

The number is really low for Maidaan and now, it entirely depends on how much crowd it draws through positive word-of-mouth. If the film had some other genre, the discussion would have been quite different but since sports films have always been dicey affairs, it’s currently wait and watch scenario.

Nonetheless, for Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is receiving applause, and many are even describing his performance of the national award-winning level. Also, the direction and overall content are praised by the audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Starrer Opens With Shocking Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News