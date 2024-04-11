Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, made an underwhelming opening at the box office. The action thriller was scheduled for Eid, one of the most beneficial festive releases for Bollywood films. Scroll below to know what early trends suggest for day 1.

BMCM is witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Both the films witnessed a blow at the end moment, as the release date had to be postponed to April 11 instead of the earlier scheduled April 10. But irrespective of that factor, the pre-release hype was not favorable enough, even before that announcement.

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 1 Predictions

Our sources had predicted that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would open somewhere in the vicinity of 17-20 crores. Ideally, a film starring Akshay Kumar should have easily crossed the 25 crore mark on a festival like Eid. But the projections made it clear that it wouldn’t even enter his Top 5 openers.

As for Tiger Shroff, there were hopes that BMCM would end up among the Top 3 openers of his career. However, the box office collections on day 1 could not even achieve that milestone.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Predictions

As per the early trends flowing in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has earned around 15-16 crores on day 1. This is even less than the early projections. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer was largely dependent on word of mouth. But the early reviews were mixed; hence, the much-required boost was missing!

More about BMCM

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the action thriller. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film has been produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is reportedly made on a staggering budget of 350 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

