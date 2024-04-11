Eid is quite a huge holiday for the box office in Hindi cinema. Fans float the theatres as early as 5-6 AM to watch new releases of their favorite stars. This year, Akshay Kumar has delivered a massy actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But just like the advance booking, the morning occupancy is also not upto the mark. Scroll below for all the details!

BMCM is witnessing a box office clash with Maidaan. Unfortunately, this is not the clash of the titans as expected because both films have underperformed in terms of pre-booking sales. Ajay Devgn starrer held some paid previews a day ahead of the release, while Akshay Kumar went for a direct on-day release.

BMCM Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to the latest updates, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has registered a morning occupancy of 16-18% on day 1. Since it was a holiday all across the country, the numbers should have been doubled, if not in the 50% range. Despite releasing on Eid 2024, the trend is below average for this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer.

BMCM Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Early projections are hinting at an opening day in the range of 17-20 crores. The early reviews from critics as well as audiences have been mixed, which further creates a major concern since the film is largely dependent on word-of-mouth.

Akshay Kumar has recently delivered a lot of disappointments, including Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Mission Raniganj, and Selfiee, among others. This seems to have dwindled the faith of cine goers and majorly affected his star pull at the ticket windows.

More about BMCM

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy, among others, in pivotal roles.

BMCM was released on April 11, 2024.

