After much anticipation, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has finally opened up in the theatres today. The action thriller faced multiple delays, which hugely impacted its buzz. It is now accepted that the pre-release hype wasn’t upto the mark. Scroll below for closing advance booking collections at the box office for day 1.

BMCM was supposed to be released on April 10, 2024. However, a massive roadblock was witnessed at the end moment, with Eid festivities being celebrated on Thursday, April 11. Despite intimation of advance booking, the release date was postponed, and users were refunded for their booked tickets.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Apart from the low buzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also suffer because of the box office clash with Maidaan. It is to be seen who among Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will lead this Eidi race, but so far, both the films are at a threatening spot.

As per the latest updates, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has wrapped up its advance booking for day 1 with total collections of 4.85 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) at the box office.

This is a growth of massive 304% when compared to Wednesday numbers of 1.20 crores gross. But the numbers really aren’t enough because a film starring a superstar like Akshay Kumar should have at least clocked the double-digit mark in pre-booking sales.

Given its budget of 350 crores, the film was also expected to be a visual spectacle with high-octane action sequences. However, the promos did not entice viewers enough, and they are now waiting for the early reviews to decide whether to book tickets.

More about BMCM

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy, among others, in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

BMCM was released on April 11, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Eid Releases Have Unleashed 2000 Crores Milestone At The Box Office – 11 Movies Including Kick & Sultan But Guess The Biggest Blockbuster?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News