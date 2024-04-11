There are two big releases on Eid this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. The films are led by Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, respectively, but unfortunately, the pre-release hype did not meet the standards! Cinegoers, including critics and trade analysts, are currently missing Salman Khan releases. Here’s reminiscing the massive 2000 crore cumulative milestone unlocked by Bhaijaan movies at the box office.

It all started with Wanted. Salman chose 2009 Eid for the release date and delivered a hit at the box office. Ever since, he’s been a regular on the festival, irrespective of clashes. However, Khan has not been able to recreate his blockbuster magic in the last few years. Race 3, Tubelight, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan were all underperformers at the box office.

How much did Salman Khan earn from his Eid releases to date?

One would be surprised to learn that Bollywood has earned 2000 crores+ at the box office from Salman Khan films alone over the years. The collections stood at 1902.11 crores until Bharat (2019). Huge expectations were shouldered on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was expected to end his dry spell as a blockbuster on Eid and unlock the 2000 crore milestone.

Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could not garner the blockbuster tag and was a losing affair at the box office with lifetime collections of 110 crores. But with that, Salman Khan’s Eid releases made a total of 2012 crores. What a tremendous record-breaking spree! We wonder if any Bollywood star will be able to achieve this milestone in their career.

List of Eid releases by Salman Khan

Bhaijaan has delivered a total of 11 films on Eid in his career. Take a look at their box office collections below:

Wanted (2009) – 64 crores Dabangg (2010) – 143 crores Bodyguard (2011) – 142 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 198 crores Kick (2014) – 233 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 320.34 crores Sultan (2016) – 300.45 crores Tubelight (2017) – 121.25 crores Race 3 (2018) – 169 crores Bharat (2019) – 211.07 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) – 110 crores

As one can see, the list is dominated by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was directed by Kabir Khan and co-starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

