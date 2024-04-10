After bringing in 2.25 crores on Monday, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued to do even better on Tuesday as collections moved up to 3.30 crores. Since it was a partial holiday in some parts of the country, the collections went on an upswing. It’s good that the film has so far managed to stay so good on the weekdays, though it would be interesting to see how it manages to have a similar run from today onwards. Reason being that at IMAX, Maidaan paid previews would be held today and then from tomorrow, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will join in.

In fact it’s surprising that so far advance booking plans at these premium screens hasn’t opened for either of these three films and seems like the battle of showcasing is currently on. That said, it would have been better had this been sorted well in advance as it would have allowed the fans of each of these three films to book their shows accordingly, especially the big holiday of Eid which is tomorrow. The uncertainty is not good for any of these films and more than anything else those that segment of audiences which vouches for IMAX experience is made to wait till the last minute.

Coming to the collections of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the film has been doing really well as it has already reached 74.90 crores which is a very good accomplishment. An extended four day weekend starts from tomorrow and that will allow the loyal followers of Hollywood films like these to arrive in good numbers all over again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

