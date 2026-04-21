Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has managed to fetch good numbers at the worldwide box office in the first four days. After hitting a century in the opening weekend, the film maintained a good hold on the first Monday and comfortably crossed the 115 crore mark. In the meantime, it surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 4!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

On the first Monday, day 4, the film did a business of 9.55 crore gross (8.1 crore net) in India. Overseas, it grossed an estimated 3 crore. Overall, it scored an estimated 12.55 crore globally yesterday. In total, it has earned 87.02 crore gross (73.75 crore net) at the Indian box office, while overseas, it has scored 29 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection is 116.02 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 73.75 crore

India gross – 87.02 crore

Overseas gross – 29 crore

Worldwide gross – 116.02 crore

Overtakes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

With 116.02 crore gross in the kitty, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (110.88 crore gross) to become Akshay Kumar’s seventh-highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it will comfortably cross Kesari Chapter 2 (145.73 crore gross) to claim the sixth spot. Before ending the run, the film also has a chance to beat Jolly LLB 3 (170.26 crore gross), Sky Force (174.21 crore gross), and become Akshay’s fourth-highest-grosser post-COVID.

Take a look at the top worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar post-COVID (gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore Bhooth Bangla – 116.02 crore (4 days) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 110.88 crore

More about the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla released in theaters on April 17. It was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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