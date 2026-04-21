Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, has turned out to be a major disappointment. Considering Pradeep’s golden run, the film was expected to mint big moolah at the worldwide box office, but unfortunately, it failed to do so. In fact, it is set to conclude its theatrical innings as the lowest-grossing film in Pradeep’s career. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The collections of the sci-fi romantic comedy film have slowed down both domestically and internationally. In India, it scored just 64 lakh on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 96 lakh, the film dropped by just 33.33%, but overall collections remained on the lower side. In total, it has earned an estimated 38.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 45.07 crore gross.

Overseas, Love Insurance Kompany has grossed 11.1 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at 56.17 crore gross. Considering the pace, the film won’t be able to cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 65 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 38.2 crore

India gross – 45.07 crore

Overseas gross – 11.1 crore

Worldwide gross – 56.17 crore

To conclude its run as Pradeep Ranganathan’s lowest-grosser

As mentioned above, Love Insurance Kompany is likely to conclude below 65 crore gross globally. With such numbers, it is all set to conclude its run as the lowest-grossing film of Pradeep Ranganathan. To avoid finishing last, the film must beat Love Today (83.55 crore gross), which is out of reach. The list is topped by Dragon, which grossed a whopping 154 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Pradeep Ranganathan’s films (highest to lowest):

Dragon – 154 crore Dude – 114.54 crore Love Today – 83.55 crore Love Insurance Kompany – 56.17 crore (11 days)

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