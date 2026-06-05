Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor‘s Daadi Ki Shaadi has wrapped up its theatrical journey. It opened to mixed word-of-mouth on May 8, 2026 and the congested ticket windows further made the journey challenging. Ashish R Mohan’s family comedy is unfortunately a flop. Scroll below for the closing box office collection.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection in India

According to the final update, Daadi Ki Shaadi earned 7.58 crore net in India in four weeks. It made a decent start, collecting 5.34 crore during the opening week. But there was a crash during the second week, leading to a 75% drop. Including taxes, the gross earnings have concluded at 8.94 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. Producers R Take Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies will be suffering a deficit of 12.42 crore. With only 40% recovery of investments, it has wrapped up with a flop verdict.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 5.34 crore

Week 2 – 1.35 crore

Week 3 – 59 lakh

Week 4 – 30 lakh

Total – 7.58 crore

Kapil Sharma’s 4th highest-grossing film in India

Kapil Sharma has been a part of almost five films in his career. Daadi Ki Shaadi left behind Zwigato in its first week to become his 4th highest-grosser. Unfortunately, it could not cross Firangi to enter the top 3.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crore Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 12.17 crore Firangi: 10 crore Daadi Ki Shaadi: 7.58 crore Zwigato: 1.84 crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 7.58 crore

Budget recovery: 40%

India gross: 8.94 crore

Verdict: Flop

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