Two years after making waves at the international film festival circuit, Zwigato has found a streaming home. The Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami-starrer film is finally getting an OTT release after struggling to find a streaming platform.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film tells the story of a factory floor manager who starts working as a food delivery rider after losing his job. The heartwarming story was loved by the critics and audiences who managed to catch the film in theaters. If you have been awaiting the streaming release of Zwigato, here is how you can watch the movie online.

Zwigato: Streaming Release Date and Platform

Zwigato will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 25th, 2024. The news is a surprise, as Shahana Goswami had earlier expressed her disappointment about the film not being bought by digital platforms. It looks like Amazon finally saw potential in the movie and decided to give it a chance. To watch Zwigato, you must be an active Prime Video subscriber. The platform is included with it’s membership, which costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1499 per year.

Zwigato Performed Poorly at the Box Office

Zwigato premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and received rave reviews for its emotional storyline and stellar performances. The film was then screened at the Busan International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala. However, the critical acclaim failed to translate into box-office success. When released theatrically in March 2023, Zwigato only earned Rs. 1.50 crores.

Set in Bhubaneswar, the film stars Kapil Sharma as Manas Singh Mahto, who struggles to make ends meet after losing his job and begins working as a rider for a food delivery app. The story focuses on his challenges, as his earnings are based on ratings and incentives. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, Pratima, who also seeks different work opportunities to help Manas take care of their family financially. Zwigato stars Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, Swanand Kirkire, and Tushar Acharya in supporting roles.

