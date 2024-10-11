Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has started its journey at the Indian box office on a decent note. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri, the comedy-drama has surpassed the odds of mixed reviews and emerged victorious on the opening day. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 1.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. It coincided with the Dussehra holiday. It is battling at the box office with Alia Bhatt led Jigra, which also arrived today. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan & Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is also fighting it out for screens.

Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends

As per the early predictions, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was expected to open in the range of 3-4 crores. However, the latest update suggests Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri starrer has earned around 4.50-5.10 crores. The box office collection has been decent, but hopefully, the comedy-drama will pick up in the coming days.

Makes a better opening than Jigra

Despite the star power of Alia Bhatt, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial has taken the lead and made a better opening than Jigra (4-4.50 crores). Both the films received mixed reviews, it is to be seen who eventually leads the race at the box office.

More about Vicky Vidya Aur Woh Wala Video

The comedy-drama revolves around a newly married couple in 1997 who decide to tape their first night. Trouble begins when the CD that contained the video is stolen. Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri play the leading pair. The supporting cast features Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania, among others. Shehnaaz Gill, Pawan Singh, and Daler Mehendi also appear in special songs.

