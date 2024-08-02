Defying all the expectations and predictions, Ranvir Shorey lost the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner title to Sana Makbul. Ranvir finished third on the show; however, it was the first time that he was seen getting emotional on the show. While Ranvir was known for his headstrong and blunt attitude on the show, fans saw him a little broken for the first time.

However, it was not because Ranvir lost the winning title of the show, but it was the support that was on the stage for others making Ranvir miss his family probably. In the grand finale episode, everyone met their families.

Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik met their mothers, while Naezy got a warm hug from his father. Sai Ketan Rao met his girlfriend Shivangi, who boosted his morale for Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale. But there was no one to represent Ranvir Shorey – neither friend nor family!

While everyone met their families, it was a video message from Shehnaaz Gill for Ranvir Shorey that was aired during the grand finale. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was the one who sent clothes for Ranvir during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when it was seen that he had no one outside to take care of his stuff.

Interacting with Anil Kapoor and Ranvir Shorey for the first time, I welled up in tears. With a broken voice, he expressed that everyone’s family was there and could not even complete his sentence. It was then that the evicted contestants from the show, who were sitting on stage, told Ranvir they were his family.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been continuously slammed for sending a recorded message but not being present in person to support Ranvir Shorey. Fans even slammed the hypocrisy of the showmakers, who might have roped Shehnaaz for Ranvir’s support, but she did not even make a vote appeal for the actor before the grand finale.

Ranvir was expected to win the show but he ended up getting evicted at the third spot. It was Sana Makbul and Naezy who finally entered the top 2 with Sana being announced as Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

