Bigg Boss OTT 3 is ready to host one final night tonight as the grand finale will pick the winner of the show. In all probability Naezy, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul are the top three finalists and the obvious winner seems to be Ranvir. Some fans expect that Naezy might lift the trophy in a heroic tale.

However, if the trends are to be believed, as the voting line for the reality show has closed, it is Sana Makbul who is clearly winning the show. Despite the controversies and negative labels, Sana seems to have managed to garner a significant fan following.

Sana Makbul’s resilience and ability to overcome challenges might have endeared her to the audience, making her Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner. The actress, since the first day, has manifested the winning for herself, making clear that she is in the show to win! She has been trending as the winner as the voting lines have closed at 12 pm.

Here are three major reasons why Sana Makbul might pick up the trophy tonight, in all probability kicking Naezy and Ranvir Shorey.

Flaunting The Naagin Tag – Do Whatever You Want!

Sana has been ruling the show since day one despite her negative label. She called herself Naagin after Ranvir Shorey and others questioned her stance and called her way too selfish, only to think about herself. However, she did not hesitate to make this tag a crown for herself, flaunting the Naagin tag and not being bothered about any of the criticism that came along, even from the host, Anil Kapoor!

The Mastermind & The Player!

Sana Makbul very strategically chose her companions on the reality show. While she made the young Influencer trio Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria her confidants, she made rapper Naezy her emotional connection on the show. Despite all her connections, she still made it very clear that her priority is to win the show since it means a lot to her! In fact, none of her confidants, except Shivani Kumari, changed their alliances, being loyal to her!

The Outside Support

Whoever from outside, entered the house, they rooted for Sana Makbul. Be it Munawar Faruqui, appreciating her gameplay, or Meet brothers hinting to party with her after the show is over. Even Shibani Kashyap pumped her up, saying she was rooting for Sana to win! It was clear that Sana’s fan following and her strengths must have gained her a wider fan base who must have voted for her.

Sana Makbul clearly turned out to be the undisputed Queen of Bigg Boss OTT 3, playing the games on her rules, forming crucial alliances, playing her cards right, and managing to stay in the game despite majority being against her. Her ability to read the dynamics of the house must have surely made her the strongest contender for Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

Waiting for the official announcement tonight. Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

