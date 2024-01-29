Bigg Boss 17 has ended its run with Munawar Faruqui crowned as the winner of the season. Interestingly, he was not the highest-paid contestant on the show. If you guessed it was Ankita Lokhande, then your guesses are wrong yet again. In fact, it was Mannara Chopra who was the highest-paid contestant on the show. Munawar, Faruqui, in fact, is the Bigg Boss Winner with one of the lowest assets’ worth.

In the entire history of Bigg Boss, season 4 winner Shweta Tiwari is the celebrity with the highest net worth. The actress, in fact, is one of the most popular and most relevant stars of the reality show, with a career of over 25 years.

The winner with the lowest net worth is Munawar Faruqui, along with some other winners who fall in the lowest bracket. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari, along with Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and others, fall in the top bracket.

Here is the list of the net worth of every single Bigg Boss Winner, ranked in order of highest to lowest.

1. Shweta Tiwari: 81 crore (Bigg Boss 4)

Earning around 60 lakh per month, the talented actress has earned assets worth 81 crore. She was recently paid 4 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She won 1 crore for Bigg Boss as the prize money, apart from her weekly fee.

2. Gauahar Khan: 50 crore (Bigg Boss 7)

The Ishaqzaade actress was charged 20 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she appeared as the mentor. She usually charges somewhere between 10 – 15 lakh for an event, according to Siasat. Her Instagram brand promotions cost 2 – 5 lakh per post, depending on the brand.

3. Gautam Gulati: 45 crore (Bigg Boss 8)

The Bigg Boss 8 winner single-handedly won the show despite not making any connections in the house. He was recently seen as a judge on Roadies, where he had brawls with co-judge Prince Narula. Interestingly, Gautam Gulati was rejected on Roadies when he auditioned as a contestant.

4. Vindu Dara Singh: 41 crore (Bigg Boss 3)

According to many celebrity profiling websites, the actor owns assets worth 41 crores. Like his father, who played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Vindu also played Hanuman on screen in the television series Jai Veer Hanuman. Ever since, he has been a part of many mythological shows.

5. Rahul Roy: 37 crore (Bigg Boss 1)

The winner of Bigg Boss season 1, according to News 18, owns assets worth 37 crore. However, talking about the floating cash, he did not have much when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for a film. While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Rahul Roy’s sister informed him that no one came forward, and it was Salman Khan who paid his medical bills worth 2 lakh. Rahul said that he wanted to work so that he could pay off Salman Khan’s money.

6. Dipika Kakar: 40 crore (Bigg Boss 12)

The actress, who is currently enjoying motherhood, charged Rs 50K – 70K for her last show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She was paid a whopping amount of 14 – 16 lakh per week for Bigg Boss!

7. Urvashi Dholakia: 35 crore (Bigg Boss 6)

The actress who revolutionized Indian Television vamps with her stylish bindi and braids as Komolika was recently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as well. She was the richest actor amongst all the contestants who participated in the show.

8. Rubina Dilaik: 31 crore (Bigg Boss 14)

The actress, who is enjoying motherhood, owns assets worth 31 crore. Post Bigg Boss, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. She was paid 5 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss.

9. Prince Narula: 16 – 18 crore (Bigg Boss 9)

The Punjabi actor has also won reality shows Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Nach Baliye. He reported being charged around 5 lakh per episode for Roadies 19. He found love in Bigg Boss 9 and married co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary. He was an ardent supporter of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Fauruqui.

10. Tejasswi Prakash: 25 crore (Bigg Boss 15)

Tejasswi was paid 10 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss. She charged 1.5 lakh per episode for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. She charged 6 lakh per episode for Naagin and earned around 4.5 – 5 crore for the show.

11. Shilpa Shinde: 14 – 15 crore (Bigg Boss 11)

The OG Angoori Bhabhi of TV earned 7 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, she charged 35K per episode for her stint on the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain when she was ousted from the same show, citing unprofessional behavior.

12. MC Stan: 15 crore (Bigg Boss 16)

The rapper, who donned jewelry worth 1.5 crore during his stint in Bigg Boss 16, owns a net worth of around 15 crores. The 23-year-old earned 1.33 crore for his 19-week stint in the reality show, charging 7 lakh per week for each episode.

13. Juhi Parmar: 10 – 15 crore (Bigg Boss 5)

The actress became famous for playing Kumkum on television, and her on-screen chemistry with Hussain Kuwajerwala was applauded and loved. The actress enjoys a net worth of around 10 – 15 crore and is raising her daughter Samaira after her divorce from actor Sachin Shroff.

14. Siddharth Shukla: 10 crore (Bigg Boss 13)

The late Balika Vadhu actor left assets worth 10 crore for his mother. He used to charge at least 10 lakh per episode for a show earning almost 1 crore annually.

15. Manveer Gurjar: 8 – 10 crore (Bigg Boss 10)

The first common man to win Bigg Boss, Manveer won audiences during his season. Before his TV debut, he worked as a farmer and owned a dairy.

16. Munawar Faruqui: 8 crore (Bigg Boss 17)

While the stand-up comedian was paid 8 lakh per episode for his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was arrested for a controversial stand-up gig on Lord Ram and was jailed. He later moved to the Supreme Court and sought bail after months.

17. Ashutosh Kaushik: Not Known (Bigg Boss 2)

Last Known, he applied for the right to be forgotten due to negative stories about his still being relevant in the media. In 2009, when he won the show, his monthly income was Rs 20,000, and he earned 60 lakh from Bigg Boss. He ran a dhaba in Saharanpur and started a restaurant in Delhi by the same name after that.

