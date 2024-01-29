Bigg Boss 17 finally ended with Salman Khan lifting Munawar Faruqui’s hand on the stage, and the stand-up comedian won the show and a prize of 50 lakh. Now that the winner is announced for a season that was a success mostly because it brought the most raw, unapologetic, and real emotions, there is much to talk about the grand finale, which was a snoozefest.

This finale started right at 6 PM on Jio Cinema and Colors TV. The winner of the show was announced at 12.30 AM. Yes, you read that right; those who are ardent fans of the show had to watch it for 6.30 hours straight.

And that is not even the problem. The major issue is the content that was served for these 6.30 hours, right from Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri’s uncomfortable comic gigs to Salman Khan attempting a roast of the contestants and their families.