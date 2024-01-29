Bigg Boss 17 finally ended with Salman Khan lifting Munawar Faruqui’s hand on the stage, and the stand-up comedian won the show and a prize of 50 lakh. Now that the winner is announced for a season that was a success mostly because it brought the most raw, unapologetic, and real emotions, there is much to talk about the grand finale, which was a snoozefest.
This finale started right at 6 PM on Jio Cinema and Colors TV. The winner of the show was announced at 12.30 AM. Yes, you read that right; those who are ardent fans of the show had to watch it for 6.30 hours straight.
And that is not even the problem. The major issue is the content that was served for these 6.30 hours, right from Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri’s uncomfortable comic gigs to Salman Khan attempting a roast of the contestants and their families.
Ayesha Khan’s Discomfort
Ayesha Khan was uncomfortable every time a joke was cracked at her expense and her decision to confront Munawar Faruqui on the show. While she revealed a lot of details in one of her podcast interviews, Krushna Abhishek kept charging at her, and she was upfront in expressing her displeasure with the jokes. It was clearly visible in her expressions. In fact, she once even interrupted Krushna Abhishek, and he was taken aback, but none bothered to edit or cut the crap that was being offered.
Salman Khan Penalizing Vicky Jain’s Mother For Who She Is
Vicky Jain’s mother comes from a family of people in this country who believe Ladke ki maa can do anything and everything and that Ladki wale should bow down to their wishes and commands. This has been established time and again by what Mrs. Ranjana Jain has said and done on the show. Even in the last episode, she told daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande that she should refrain from participating in shows, “Jahan parivaar ki izzat hi duba do.” Even during Krushna Abhishek’s gig talking about haar and jeet she said, “Jeet ab kahaan, Vicky to yahan baitha hai.”
However, Salman Khan decided to take digs at her in fact, borderline slamming her for her behavior. A behavior she can’t help with at this age because this is who she is. But making fun of her in front of her son, who cannot defend her but only laugh at these crass jokes, was way too much. However, kudos to Vicky’s mom for giving it back equally to Salman Khan.
Unnecessary Digs At Vicky Jain’s Behavior
Vicky Jain‘s character was assaulted and covered under digs. Clearly, wife Ankita was not okay with it. She tried defending the said jokes as well. In fact, the women involved, including Sana Raees Khan, were also not comfortable with the jokes, and her displeasure was evident.
The entire episode was modeled on such digs and roasts, and none of the punches landed well. Bharti and Haarsh tried to do some damage control. But watching 6.30 hours of contestants’ insults was not something audiences expected from the grand finale. A snooze fest in all!
