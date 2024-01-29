Munawar Faruqui has finally won Bigg Boss 17, and as he and his fans rejoice in the victory, a theory on social media suggests that his victory might be rigged. Munawar beat Abhishek Kumar last night to win the trophy Bigg Boss. His friends MC Stan and Sadakat were amongst the live audience to support their friend.

But this is where the entire theory started to float. A tweet read, “Last year, Archana claimed that MC Stan fans have warned the channel if he will not win, then they would set it on fire. A huge number of people gathered on FINALE to create external pressure on the channel. The same formula they’re using this time as well; MC stan with gang arrived on the set for external pressure on the channel? #BiggBoss17.”

So the question arises were the votes manipulated in the final live voting after a certain pressure was built by MC Stan and his followers? Well, it is not possible to believe such claims. Even the internet reacted to such claims made by Bigg Boss Tak, a Twitter account dedicated to opinions about the reality show.

A user commented, “Pehle Munawar ke Set jalaane ki dhamkiya milti thi..Aaj munawar ke liye Set Jalane ke liye dhamkiya mil rahi hain.”

Munawar Faruqui Won By 88% Votes

Munawar won the show fair and square by a margin of almost 88% votes, according to some reports. After winning, the stand-up comedian said, “Of course, this win was very important. Hamesha insaan ki ziandagi mein jo bhi ek khel hota hai, kaam hota hai ek situation hoti hai, usme se uss insaan ko baahar nikalna bohot zaroori hota hai. Jab aap baahar izzat ke saath nikalte ho toh worth lagti hai poori journey.”

People Not Liking Munawar’s Win?

Social media is divided on Munawar Faruqui winning the show. A user commented, “A WOMANIZER, who admitted two-timing and cheated on multiple women, is the winner of the India Biggest reality show. This is the ideal message to India Youth, Ladke ho hojati hai Galti, bas, duniya phir bhi hamari sath hi rahegi.” Another comment read, “So #MunawarFaraqui joins the league of #TejasswiPrakash and #MCStan. Worst winners!”

Indian Television Celebs Ignored

A tweet read how celebrities from Indian Television have been constantly ignored on Bigg Boss and influencers have been getting preferential treatment. The user commented, “To all ITV Celebrities, please don’t go to Bigg Boss for a consolation prize. Your image will be tarnished, and some rapper, comedian, or influencer based on an external blind fan base will be winning the show. ITV, Say No to Bigg Boss!”

Co-Contestants Find Munawar Undeserving

Meanwhile, Isha Malviya, in a media interaction, said that Abhishek should have won considering his journey. Munawar won because of his fan base. Even Ankita Lokhande’s family expressed disappointment in Munawar Faruqui’s win, saying Ankita should have finished second or won. Ankita was evicted at number 4, with Mannara Chopra entering the top 3.

Why Was MC Stan On Sets

Coming back to MC Stan showing up on Bigg Boss 17 sets, it was just a gesture from a friend who was there to support another friend. Just like last year when Munawar Faruqui dropped on Bigg Boss 16 grand finale to support MC Stan.

Moreover, it was Munawar Faruqui’s birthday, and his friend dropped on the grand finale sets to celebrate the same.

