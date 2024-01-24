In a shocking turn of events, Vicky Jain was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 in a midnight eviction, and everyone was shocked by his eviction. Ankita Lokhande could not control herself and cried her heart out, begging Bigg Boss to not let her husband go. Meanwhile, Vicky was also seen crying and apologizing to Ankita for all his mistakes.

While the Businessman from Bilaspur was making an exit from the show, Ankita tried to warn him, saying, ‘Dare, you party without me.’ Joyfully, Vicky teased her back that he would party, indeed.

Everyone loved this cute banter and aww moment from the couple, but to everyone’s shock, Vicky Jain partied like never before as soon as he was out of the house. A picture has been going viral on the internet where the businessman is seen posing with ex-contestant Isha Malviya.

As soon as pictures from the party went viral, netizens reacted to the same with hilarious reactions. Some were surprised that despite Ankita’s warning, Vicky went to the party; others laughed hard at him for making the most of it while his wife was still inside the house.

A user wrote, “Ankita ko jiska dar tha wohi hogaya.” Another comment read, “VICKY toh GAYOOOOOOOOO !!!” A third user wrote, “Party within a day of exiting BB house. He couldn’t even wait till his wife came from the show.” One user took a dig, “Ankita aakar chappal maregi tujhe Bickyy party mat karooo.” One more sarcastic dig read, “Ankita andar h issiliye sabse mill paa raha h. Bahar aate hi chain se baand degi!”

One more user trolled Vicky Jain and wrote, “Exactly Ghar se nikalte hi Kuch door chalte hi.” A comment read, “Manku ke ane se pehle masti karleta hu, phir green forest pati bhi toh banna hai!”

Another crass comment read, “Vicky is very happy after eviction…abhi 5 din he can party with all the girls he wants, without any restrictions.” One more dig read, “Baas manku ke aane taak Vicky beta jee lee apni zindegi. Pata nehi uske baad kaal ho na ho.”

Check out more reactions on this Reddit thread, which shared pictures from the party.

For the unversed, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande participated in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple, but their fights and differences soon became the highlight of the season. While Ankita, in some instances, was portrayed as an insecure wife, Vicky, on the other hand, was portrayed as a man with an over-friendly nature towards women, which affected his wife.

Vicky Jain has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17, while Ankita Lokhande is a finalist on the show alongside Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.

