It’s been 20+ days since we last tracked the Instagram following count of Bigg Boss 17’s contestants. A lot has changed since then; a few of them have been shown their way out, and six are running for the finale. Considering Vicky Jain’s name as the one getting eliminated recently, only five will remain.

Let’s revisit what their current social media (Instagram) standing is a few days before the grand finale. Apart from the growth/degrowth in the followers count, we’ll also look at how their position in the show has impacted their social media standings.

October: 1.18 million+

November: 1.45 million+

December: 967K

Last 30 days: 1.2 million+ (22% jump)

Total followers: 10.6 million

Still, the most talked about contestant on the show (with Abhishek being the close second), he has gained over a million followers in the last 30 days. He’s still second in the race of achieving the maximum followers in the previous 30 days because Abhishek has won that race, at least for now. With a 22% jump compared to the last month, he witnessed the biggest jump, gaining 73K+ followers in a single day on 20th January. He currently has 10.6 million followers.

October: 261K+

November: 449K+

December: 390K+

Last 30 days: 1.5 million+ (499% jump)

Total followers: 3.1 million

Surpassing Munawar Faruqui in getting the biggest follower count jump in the last 30 days, he gained 1.5 million+ followers, registering an unimaginable almost 500% jump compared to the previous period. The biggest single-day jump in the followers count (again beating Munawar), he gained 86K+ followers on 22nd January.

October: 58K+

November: 97K+

December: 345K+

Last 30 days: 375K+ (237% jump)

Total followers: 4.6 million

Going through a pretty controversial patch in the show, she witnessed a minor drop in around 1.6K, unfollowing her on 18th January. The overall 30-day growth is still positive, with a 237% jump, adding 375K+ new followers. Her gameplay stumbled when she started to face difficulties in managing her relationship with her husband, Vicky Jain. The biggest single-day jump she witnessed was 16K+ followers on 15th January. She currently stands at 4.6 million followers.

October: 562K+

November: 240K+

December: 146K+

Last 30 days: 277K+ (176% jump)

Total followers: 2.7 million

Out of all the contestants, she witnessed the most drastic single-day drop as around 40K+ people unfollowed her on 11th January. Though, she made it up with 46K+ people following her on 19th January. Overall, her Instagram followers saw a 176% jump, gaining 277K+ followers in the last 30 days.

October: 116K

November: 130K

December: 103K

Last 30 days: 117K+ (17% jump)

Total followers: 1 million

Just like his gameplay in Bigg Boss 17, his social media game is also going through a ‘lazy’ patch. With a mere 17% growth (the lowest of them all), he added around 117K+ new followers to her Instagram army. The biggest single-day jump he witnessed was 10K+ on 19th January. All the above follower stats are sourced from Social Blade.

