Actor Abhishek Kumar makes a striking entry into the world of short films with The Devil’s List, directed by Shadab Ahmad. In his first major on-screen role, Abhishek embodies the chilling character of The Man—a mysterious and unsettling figure whose true motives remain concealed until the very last moment.

A seasoned theatre actor trained under the renowned Arvind Gaur at Asmita Theatre Group, Abhishek brings depth and nuance to his portrayal of a psychological enigma. His performance in The Devil’s List is a testament to his ability to captivate audiences with mere expressions and subtle shifts in demeanor. The film follows a charismatic yet sinister stranger who effortlessly infiltrates people’s lives, leaving behind an eerie trail of uncertainty and fear.

Speaking about his debut, Abhishek shared that he has always been drawn to complex characters. The challenge was to maintain an aura of mystery while ensuring that the audience remained engaged. Playing The Man pushed him beyond his comfort zone, and he loved every moment of it.

Prior to this film, Abhishek had made his mark in theatre, starring in critically acclaimed plays such as Court-Martial and adaptations of Saadat Hasan Manto’s works. His transition from stage to screen has been seamless, and his raw intensity and honed skills set him apart in this gripping thriller.

With Devil’s List, Abhishek Kumar solidifies himself as an emerging talent in the Indian film industry. His ability to immerse himself in dark, psychological roles hints at a promising career ahead, making him an actor to watch out for.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Exclusive: Yash To Begin Ramayana Shoot Post Toxic Wrap-Up, Juggles Acting & Production Like A Pro!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News