Indian superstar Yash is making headlines with his highly anticipated films, Toxic and Ramayana. The actor, who is also co-producing both projects, has piqued audience curiosity about his next moves.

An industry insider revealed, “Yash is currently in Bangalore and will prioritize completing the ‘Toxic’ shoot before commencing work on ‘Ramayana.’ As co-producer of both films, he plans to dedicate his full attention to each project sequentially. His present focus is solely on ‘Toxic,’ ensuring its shoot completion before transitioning to the epic ‘Ramayana. He will be wrapping up Toxic before stepping into the grand world of Ramayana. He should start shooting for Ramayana in the coming months”

With Rocking Star Yash at the helm, both projects are shaping into cinematic spectacles. Fans eagerly await his next move as he balances action-packed thrills with mythological grandeur. Superstar Yash recently made news by revealing a ‘Birthday Peek,’ which offered a glimpse into the world of Toxic. The look generated excitement and anticipation around the film in India and globally.

At the same time, anticipation is soaring for his portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana. This role promises to showcase his larger-than-life screen presence in a new light. With Yash balancing both projects as an actor and producer, the excitement surrounding his dual transformations is at an all-time high.

