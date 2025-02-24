Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is garnering praise from fans and critics for its grand portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Known for his bravery and strategic warfare against the Mughals, Sambhaji’s life has been a source of inspiration for generations. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, delves into his struggles, victories, and the betrayal that led to his tragic end.

While Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, it has also sparked controversy. Descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have reportedly raised objections over their portrayal in the film. The controversy stems from the sequence in which these Maratha warriors are depicted as betraying Sambhaji by siding with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Shirke family has condemned this depiction, claiming it distorts history and maligns their ancestors. Consequently, they have threatened a defamation lawsuit of ₹100 crore against the makers.

Laxman Utekar Clarifies His Stance On Betrayal Scene In Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Following Chhaava’s release, Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th-generation descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, criticized the film for its allegedly misleading portrayal of his ancestors. As a result, the Shirke family sent a legal notice to director Laxman Utekar on February 20, demanding clarification and corrections, as per News18. They also announced their intention to file a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit if their concerns were not addressed.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke called the film’s representation a blatant “misinterpretation of historical facts.” According to him, such creative liberties should not be taken with historical figures, primarily when they affect the descendants of those individuals. In response to the backlash, director Laxman Utekar personally reached out to Bhushan Shirke, another descendant, to offer an apology. He attempted to clarify that the film did not explicitly mention their surname or village.

“We have only mentioned the names of Ganoji and Kanhoji in Chhaava, without referring to their surname. We’ve also made sure not to disclose the village they belonged to. Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. I sincerely apologize if Chhaava caused any discomfort,” Utekar reportedly told Bhushan Shirke. Despite the director’s apology, the Shirke family has maintained their stance and warned that they will escalate the matter with statewide protests if their concerns are not addressed.

