Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini ruled Bollywood in the 70s and early 80s. They entertained everyone with their contrasting yet equally powerful screen personas. They even shared the screen in Sholay, a legendary movie in cinema history; however, Hema’s role became more popular for obvious reasons, but Jaya left a mark with her demure performance. She once shared her admiration for Hema after watching her in one of the most popular family dramas. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Jaya dominated realistic, emotionally rich cinema, portraying strong yet vulnerable women. On The other hand, Hema ruled commercial Bollywood, becoming the face of glamour, dance, and blockbuster entertainment. Both actresses defined the golden era of Bollywood and left a lasting impact that continues today. Jaya also admired Dharmendra and reportedly had a crush on him. She was fond of the actor, particularly in awe of his good looks and strong on-screen presence.

Hema Malini and Amitabh collaborated in multiple movies, including Sholay, Do Aur Do Paanch, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, Andha Kanoon, and Baghban. They formed a successful on-screen pair in the Hindi film industry, delivering hit films across multiple genres. Their chemistry, whether in action, romance, or drama, made them one of the most iconic duos of their time. According to News 18, in 2005, Jaya was asked about her thoughts on Hema and Amitabh’s chemistry.

According to the report, at a popular talk show, Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, Jaya was asked if he felt jealous of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry in Baghban. She cleared the air around it and also showered praises on Hema. Jaya Bachchan said, “No, I don’t think so because Hema ji’s role was so wonderful that I cannot look as beautiful as she was looking in that role.” The host counter-questioned her and asked, “So you automatically assumed that she is not as beautiful as her? Hema is prettier than you? Are you not jealous?”

Jaya responded, “No, Didn’t get jealous because I didn’t say about acting, said about beauty.” In addition, the report also mentioned that Dharmendra did not watch Baghban because of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry. But Jaya Bachchan did not harbor any such feeling.

