Bou Buttu Bhuta has emerged as the highest-grossing Odia film in history. Babushaan Mohanty’s horror thriller is maintaining a rock-steady hold at the box office, with profits surging with each passing day. It is now aiming to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Odisha. Scroll below for a detailed box office day 13 update!

Maintains a rock-steady hold on the second Tuesday

As per Sacnilk, Bou Buttu Bhuta earned 55 laks on day 13. It remained on the same lines as the second Tuesday, which also welcomed similar earnings. The buzz is at par, given its massive success at the Odia box office and it’s successfully helping it pass the mid-week blues.

The net collections of Bou Buttu Bhuta in India land at 9.43 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 11.12 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 5.85 crores

Day 8: 70 lakhs

Day 9: 69 lakhs

Day 10: 78 lakhs

Day 11: 1.01 crores

Day 12: 55 lakhs

Day 13: 55 lakhs

Total: 9.43 crores

What is Bou Buttu Bhuta budget?

The budget is yet to be officially announced. But as per multiple reports, Bou Buttu Bhuta is made at an estimated cost between 2-3 crores. Even if one considers the upper limit, Babushaan Mohanty‘s film has garnered returns of 6.43 crores in 13 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 214.33%

Highest-grossing Indian films in Odisha

Jagdish Mishra’s directorial is the first Odia film to cross 10 crore gross in India. It is now competing against the highest-grossing Pan-Indian films in Odisha. The horror thriller recently surpassed Pathaan, which concluded its lifetime in the state, earning 10.40 crore gross. The next target is another Shah Rukh Khan film – Jawan (14.75 crores).

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films in Odisha (gross collections):

Pushpa 2: 22 crores Baahubali 2: 15.50 crores KGF Chapter 2: 15.25 crores Jawan: 14.75 crores Bou Buttu Bhuta: 11.12 crores

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Summary (12 days)

Budget: 2-3 crores

India net collection: 9.43 crores

India gross collection: 11.12 crores

ROI: 214-371%

Verdict: Super-hit

