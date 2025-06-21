Amid a wave of big-budget movies, some films with modest budgets are a breeze of fresh air. One such film is Bou Buttu Bhuta, which is on track to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Odia cinema. Starring Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role, the film has already emerged as a successful venture at the Indian box office and has secured a clean hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Released amid decent expectations on June 12, the horror thriller opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and eventually, even among the audience, it found acceptance. This positivity could be clearly seen through the film’s strong hold at ticket windows, even on weekdays, where the collection has remained higher than the opening day. Now, during the second weekend, it has maintained the winning momentum.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

As per Sacnilk, Bou Buttu Bhuta displayed hardly any drop from Thursday’s 70 lakh despite the release of Aamir Khan‘s Sitaare Zameen Par and scored 69 lakh on the second Friday. Also, it is much higher than the opening day of 40 lakh. Overall, the 9-day collection at the Indian box office stands at a rocking 6.54 crore net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection is 7.71 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 40 lakh

Day 2 – 35 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 1.25 crores

Day 5 – 90 lakh

Day 6 – 70 lakh

Day 7 – 55 lakh

Day 8 – 70 lakh

Day 9 – 69 lakh

Total – 6.54 crores

Box office verdict of the film

While Bou Buttu Bhuta’s budget has not been officially declared, it is said to be 2-3 crores or less. Against this cost, it has already earned 6.54 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (returns on investment) of 4.54-3.54 crores. Calculated further, the Babushaan Mohanty starrer has amassed a staggering 227-118% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameter, it’s already a hit.

It’s also a super hit if we consider the cost to be 2 crores, but let’s wait for the exact budget for the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Projection: Aamir Khan To Sprung A Surprise By Beating Jaat’s Opening Weekend?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News