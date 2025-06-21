The comedy thriller Housefull 5 is a riot at the worldwide box office. Despite the mixed reviews, it is rising and shining with a steady run. Akshay Kumar starrer has now surpassed the global lifetime of Dabangg 2. That’s not it; it is now heading towards crushing another Salman Khan film. Scroll below for day 15 updates!

Housefull 5 at the overseas box office

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the overseas box office. It had previously left behind Sky Force (15 crores), Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crores) and Jaat, among others. In 15 days, Housefull 5 has also surpassed the international total of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crores). The comedy thriller is now only behind Chhaava (100.90 crores).

Take a look at the top 3 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the overseas box office:

Chhaava: 110.90 crores Housefull 5: 58.32 crores (15 days) Sikandar: 58 crores

Achieves 270 crore mark worldwide!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest production at the worldwide box office has accumulated 270 crores. It has also left behind the lifetime total of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores). Another 76 lakhs in the kitty, and it will also beat Race 3. Amazing, isn’t it?

Housefull 5 vs 2.0 (Hindi)

Akshay Kumar is also set to unlock another major milestone at the global box office. The comedy thriller will soon leave behind 2.0 (275 crores) and become his 6th highest-grossing film worldwide.

Post that, it will be a race against the top 5, starting with Mission Mangal (287.18 crores).

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 225 crores

India net – 179.39 crores

India gross – 211.68 crores

Budget Recovery: 79.7%

Overseas gross – 58.32 crores (estimated)

(estimated) Worldwide gross – 270 crores

