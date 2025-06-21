Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh seem to have struck gold. Sitaare Zameen Par opened to good reviews, which improved the occupancy in theatres throughout the day. The best part? It surpassed expectations and clocked a double-digit score on the opening day. Scroll below for the official day 1 box office collections!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1

After the duds Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha, fans had their doubts about Aamir Khan’s latest release. However, tables turned when cine-goers declared the remake better than the OG Spanish film Champions (2018). It’s only been rise and shine since!

According to the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par had a smashing opening of 10.70 crores at the Indian box office. Although it was predicted to earn below the double-digit score, the sports comedy-drama has proven again that content is the real king!

Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 12.62 crores. There’s big news – as Sitaare Zameen Par showcased excellent trends in advance booking as well as spot bookings for day 2. It could make a 100% jump in box office collections. Only the sky is the limit if that happens!

Where does Aamir Khan’s film stand among the top 10 openers of 2025?

Bollywood has enjoyed some huge surprises in 2025, starting from Chhaava to Bhool Chuk Maaf. Sitaare Zameen Par may be the next one added to the list. Aamir Khan starrer has recorded the 6th biggest opening in Hindi cinema this year.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 (net collections):

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.70 crores Jaat: 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 10.70 crores

India gross: 12.62 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Opening: Godsend Signal As Aamir Khan Matches OMG 2’s Total Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News