Severance actor Adam Scott’s horror film, Hokum, was released in U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026, and it received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. As of now, the film holds an 88% critics’ score and an 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Damian McCarthy-directed feature opened to $6.4 million across 1,885 North American locations. Later, it collected another $1.5 million domestically on Monday (May 4) and Tuesday (May 5), when it was placed among the top five titles at the domestic box office chart led by The Devil Wears Prada 2.

With a current cumulative domestic total of $7.9 million, Hokum is now ahead of several 2026 titles, including How to Make a Killing ($7.8 million), Return to Silent Hill ($5.5 million), and Normal ($4.7 million), according to Box Office Mojo. And now, it is closing in on the North American total of another 2026 horror release, They Will Kill You. Read on to find out how much more Hokum needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Hokum vs. They Will Kill You – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two horror films, Hokum and They Will Kill You, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Hokum – Box Office Summary

North America: $7.9 million

International: $0.8 million

Worldwide: $8.7 million

They Will Kill You – Box Office Summary

North America: $10.9 million

International: $8.1 million

Worldwide: $19 million

What The Numbers Indicate

It can be observed from the above figures that Hokum needs to earn an additional $3 million to surpass the domestic total of They Will Kill You. If the film posts strong numbers over the May 8-10 weekend and registers a 30-40% drop from the previous weekend (May 1-3), it is expected to surpass that target in the coming days. However, the final verdict will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

How Far From Break-Even?

Hokum has been made on an estimated budget of $5 million, according to Deadline. This suggests that the horror film would need to earn around $12.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. If the film delivers a strong weekend followed by steady weekday holds, it appears well positioned to close this $3.8 million gap and cross that important box-office milestone before it begins to generate a theatrical profit.

What’s Hokum All About?

The film follows a horror novelist, Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who visits a far-off inn in rural Ireland to lay his parents’ ashes. The story soon takes a terrifying turn when he realizes that the place is said to be haunted by a witch.

Hokum – Trailer

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