They Will Kill You, the latest movie from Zazie Beetz, was released in theaters this past weekend. The movie was tracking for a modest opening weekend, but it failed miserably, opening with disastrous box-office results. However, even with such low numbers, the film is on track to beat Zazie Beetz’s last film at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics, which has deeply impacted its box-office performance on the opening weekend. It features a dynamic cast, and Zazie has been praised for her performance, but it was not enough. Additionally, the film has been facing two giants, Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. It lacks the star power to bring audiences to the theaters as well.

They Will Kill You at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, They Will Kill You’s weekend actuals are even lower than $5 million. It collected $4.9 million during its three-day opening weekend and was expected to earn around $10 million in early projections. It debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. Internationally, it has collected $4 million on its opening weekend, and, combined with the domestic debut collection, the worldwide total has reached $8.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of They Will Kill You

Domestic – $4.9 million

International – $4.0 million

Worldwide – $8.9 million

Here’s how much it needs to surpass Zazie Beetz’s last film, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die was released in 2025, and it is a sci-fi comedy featuring Zazie Beetz alongside Sam Rockwell and Juno Temple. The film received positive reviews but eventually became a box-office failure. The action-adventure movie grossed just $9.3 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

They Will Kill You might be losing at the box office, but it will not end up being Zazie Beetz’s worst flop. They Will Kill You is less than $1 million away from surpassing the worldwide box office total of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. It will boost the film’s morale but not put it in the winning zone. The 2026 movie should brace itself for a box-office flop.

Zazie Beetz’s starrer They Will Kill You was released on March 27.

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Must Read: They Will Kill You Box Office: A Disastrous $2M+ Opening Day Sets The Tone For A Troubled Run

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