February 2026 is turning out to be an exciting month for movie buffs. Cinephiles have already seen several interesting releases, including Luc Besson’s gothic romantic fantasy Dracula and the romantic drama Pillion. The excitement continues with upcoming films like Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights, and Glen Powell’s How to Make a Killing. Also among the eagerly anticipated releases is Sam Rockwell’s latest film, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, which is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. Here are three good reasons why this film should be on every movie lover’s watchlist.

Who Is The Director Of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die?

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is directed by Gore Verbinski, whose filmography is nothing short of impressive. After helming Mouse Hunt (1997), Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts’ The Mexican (2001), and the supernatural horror hit The Ring (2002), he went on to direct the first three films in the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), and At World’s End (2007). He later directed Johnny Depp’s Oscar-winning animated feature Rango.

With such a diverse and accomplished body of work spanning comedy, horror, swashbuckling adventure, and animation, there’s every reason to be excited about his next big-screen venture, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Intriguing, High-Concept Premise & New Kind of AI Villain

The film boasts a genuinely intriguing, high-concept premise. The story centers on a mysterious traveler from the future, played by Sam Rockwell, who suddenly appears at a Los Angeles diner and must bring together a group of frustrated strangers for a one-night mission to stop a rogue artificial intelligence from wiping out humanity.

What makes it even more compelling is that this film introduces a very different kind of AI villain. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, director Gore Verbinski explained, “I think we’ve seen Skynet, we’ve seen HAL 9000, we’ve seen the AI killing machine. [In our movie], it just wants us to like it. That’s what is really scary.”

Early Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, the sci-fi film holds an impressive 89% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the best-rated Hollywood releases in recent times. It’s yet another strong reason to catch Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die on the big screen.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Official Trailer

