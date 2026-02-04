It looks like February 2026 will be a packed month for moviegoers in the U.S., offering an exciting mix of gothic horror, award-season contenders, star-driven thrillers, and long-awaited franchise entries. From Luc Besson’s Gothic romantic fantasy Dracula and Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights to slick crime flicks like Crime 101 and the return of Ghostface in Scream 7, the theatrical slate promises something for every kind of film fan. Whether you’re fond of watching intense romantic dramas, nail-biting suspense, or character-driven storytelling, these February 2026 releases stand out as the most buzzworthy films worth experiencing on the big screen.

1. Dracula

Director : Luc Besson

: Luc Besson Release Date: February 6, 2026

Plot: Set in the 15th century, the gothic romantic fantasy follows a grief-stricken prince (Caleb Landry Jones) who renounces God after the brutal murder of his wife. Cursed with eternal life, he transforms into the immortal warlord Dracula, wandering through centuries in the hope of reuniting with his lost love, while being relentlessly pursued by a determined priest (Christoph Waltz).

2. The Strangers – Chapter 3

Director : Renny Harlin

: Renny Harlin Release Date: February 6, 2026

Plot: The horror film serves as the final chapter of the rebooted trilogy, with Maya (Madelaine Petsch) once again facing the masked killers who have hunted her relentlessly. As the terror escalates, the film shifts toward a brutal confrontation that brings the horror franchise to its darkest and most intense conclusion.

3. Pillion

Director : Harry Lighton

: Harry Lighton Release Date: February 6, 2026

Plot: The romantic comedy drama revolves around a shy, socially awkward man (Harry Melling) who is drawn into an intense, unconventional relationship with a handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgård).

4. The President’s Cake

Director : Hasan Hadi

: Hasan Hadi Release Date: February 6, 2026

Plot: Iraq’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, the film is set in Saddam Hussein-era Iraq. It follows a young schoolgirl, Lamia (played by Baneen Ahmad Nayyef), who is ordered to bake a birthday cake for the president. This assignment begins innocently but gradually becomes a devastating reflection of everyday life under an authoritarian rule.

5. Crime 101

Director : Bart Layton

: Bart Layton Release Date: February 13, 2026

Plot: The crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, his path intersects with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

6. Cold Storage

Director : Jonny Campbell

: Jonny Campbell Release Date: February 13, 2026

Plot: The sci-fi comedy horror follows two night-shift workers who uncover a deadly secret buried beneath their workplace. When a long-dormant organism escapes containment, chaos erupts, forcing an unlikely team to stop a rapidly spreading threat before it spirals out of control. It features Georgina Campbell, Joe Keery, and Liam Neeson in lead roles.

7. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Director : Gore Verbinski

: Gore Verbinski Release Date: February 13, 2026

Plot: A mysterious traveler from the future (Sam Rockwell) appears at a Los Angeles diner and must assemble a group of frustrated strangers for a single-night mission to stop a rogue artificial intelligence from triggering humanity’s extinction. It also features Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple in supporting roles.

8. Wuthering Heights

Director : Emerald Fennell

: Emerald Fennell Release Date: February 13, 2026

Plot: Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, Wuthering Heights tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

9. How to Make a Killing

Director : John Patton Ford

: John Patton Ford Release Date: February 20, 2026

Plot: Cast out at birth by his incredibly wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) is determined to take back what he believes is rightfully his. Ruthless and unrelenting, he’s willing to deal with the seven family members who stand between him and his $28 billion inheritance. It also features Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris in supporting roles.

10. Scream 7

Director : Kevin Williamson

: Kevin Williamson Release Date: February 27, 2026

Plot: The seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

