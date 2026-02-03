Mercy, an AI-centric sci-fi thriller led by Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, is currently in its second week of theatrical release. The film has struggled to impress critics, earning a lukewarm 24% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, audience reception has been far more positive, with the film holding a strong 82% audience score.

Mercy Box Office Performance So Far

The below-average critical response appears to have impacted the film’s box office performance. During its second weekend, Mercy collected a modest $5.6 million from international markets, taking its overseas total to $21.6 million. Combined with $19.2 million from North America, the film’s worldwide box office gross now stands at $40.8 million.

Despite its mixed reception, Mercy currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026, trailing only 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has earned $53.6 million globally (as per Box Office Mojo). As the sci-fi thriller continues its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the worldwide box office total of a critically acclaimed, 95%-rated film that featured Chris Pratt in a supporting role, from his pre-blockbuster days. The film in question is Her, the Joaquin Phoenix-led sci-fi romantic comedy-drama. Here’s how much more Mercy needs to earn to surpass Her at the global box office.

Mercy vs. Her – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Mercy and Her stack up at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Mercy – Box Office Summary

North America: $19.2 million

International: $21.6 million

Worldwide: $40.8 million

Her – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $22.5 million

Worldwide: $48.1 million

With a worldwide total of $40.8 million, Mercy is roughly $7.3 million behind Her at the global box office. While the gap isn’t very large on paper, Mercy’s below-average reviews and second-weekend drop suggest it may struggle to attract strong theatrical footfalls. That said, if the film continues to find an audience in overseas markets, it is expected to potentially surpass Her’s final box office total in the coming days. Its final theatrical verdict will depend on how well it holds in the coming weeks.

Mercy Yet To Cross Production Budget & Break-Even Point

While Mercy needs to earn another $22.2 million globally to surpass its estimated $63 million production budget, it remains uncertain whether the film can reach that milestone during the remainder of its theatrical run.

Breaking even, however, is a far tougher challenge. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, Mercy would need to gross approximately $157.5 million worldwide to fully recover its costs, leaving it about $116.7 million short of the break-even mark. Given its current box office trajectory, reaching that figure now appears unlikely.

Mercy – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the sci-fi thriller is set in the near future and follows a detective (Chris Pratt), who is accused of killing his wife. He is forced to stand trial before an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson). With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must challenge the machine he once championed before it delivers a final verdict.

Mercy Trailer

