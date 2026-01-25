Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson paired up for Mercy, and their film has been released in the theaters. The sci-fi flick has just begun its box-office journey, but Chris and Rebecca are already established stars in Hollywood. However, do you wonder which films have accumulated the most worldwide box office? If you do, then keep scrolling for the deets.

Rebecca Ferguson’s career total box office collection analysis

Ferguson is a Swedish actress, best known for her role as Ilsa Faust opposite Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible films, including Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning. She is also popular for her role as Lady Jessica in the sci-fi films Dune and Dune 2. Rebecca also appeared in The Greatest Showman in the role of Jenny Lind. Based on The Numbers’ data, her career total worldwide box office is $4.6 billion, earned across 19 films she has appeared in or been part of.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing films of Rebecca Ferguson

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824.17 million

2. Dune 2 – $714.8 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710.9 million

Chris Pratt’s career total box office collection analysis

Pratt is one of the highest-grossing film stars of all time, and from 2015 to 2017, he was also among the world’s highest-paid actors. From the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to the Jurassic World trilogy, he has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Chris’s career total worldwide box office is $15.8 billion across 35 films. It includes all the films in which he received acting credits.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing films of Chris Pratt

1. Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion

2. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion

3. Jurassic World – $1.67 billion

Chris Pratt vs Rebecca Ferguson

Chris Pratt started his career with minor roles, and his luck changed after he got his breakthrough role in Parks and Recreation. He gained global fame as Star Lord in the MCU. His commercial success expanded with the Jurassic World franchise. His global career total is over 243% higher than Rebecca Ferguson’s. It means Pratt is winning this face-off against his Mercy star.

How is Mercy doing at the domestic box office?

Mercy has opened with weak box-office numbers this Friday. It has collected $5 million on its opening day, and word of mouth is also poor. Hence, according to box-office analysts, the film is tracking to earn between $12 million and $15 million during its three-day opening weekend. Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer Mercy was released on January 23.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo, The Numbers)

