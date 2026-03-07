The Kerala Story 2 is on track to become a decent success story for Bollywood. Considering the blockbuster success of the predecessor, expectations were really high for the sequel. While the performance has been underwhelming compared to expectations, it has still minted fair numbers so far. At the Indian box office, it has crossed the 25 crore mark in the first 8 days, and it now needs just a few crores to emerge successful. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Bollywood drama had an opening week of 22.9 crore. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned an estimated 2.5 crore, down just 9.09% from day 7’s 2.75 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 25.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 29.97 crore gross. Today, on day 9, it is expected to witness a healthy jump, getting close to the 30 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Day 8 – 2.5 crore

Total – 25.4 crore

Set to become Bollywood’s 2nd successful film of 2026

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 25.4 crore net so far, thus recovering 90.71% of the budget. It needs just 2.6 crore more to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone. After recovering the entire budget, the film will start its journey as a success at the Indian box office, and it has enough time until Dhurandhar 2 arrives on March 19. So, a plus verdict is locked for The Kerala Story sequel. Becoming a hit might not be easy, as it’ll need to earn 56 crore net.

So far, only Border 2 has been successful for Bollywood in 2026, and now The Kerala Story 2 is all set to join the list.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 25.4 crore

Recovery – 90.71%

