Dhurandhar 2 is now all set for its grand theatrical release on March 19, and the good part is that the film is arriving solo. With Toxic getting postponed, it will now see a wide release across the nation. Amid this, it has now been learned that the film will have paid previews a day before the actual release. This could be considered a smart move to capitalize on the film’s hype, as paid previews’ numbers will be included in the opening-day collection.

Scheduling paid previews a day before the release is common for big South releases. Lately, this trend has also entered Bollywood, and Stree 2 is one such release that benefited immensely from it. Due to the sequel factor, the hype around Stree 2 was strong, and it grossed an impressive 9.4 crore net through paid previews. It helped boost the opening-day collection to 64.8 crore net, including previews. Its actual day 1 collection was 55.4 crore net.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to score big in paid previews

Considering the immense hype Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying, it is expected to comfortably go past the 15 crore mark in paid previews. Due to the lengthy runtime, the film’s show count might be restricted, but if exhibitors and distributors put together a solid plan and accommodate the film with enough shows, the magnum opus has a shot at scoring fantastic numbers in paid previews.

The record collection of Pawan Kalyan’s OG is in danger

Currently, Pawan Kalyan’s OG holds the record for the highest-ever paid preview collections in Indian cinema. Backed by solid hype, it amassed a massive 21 crore net at the Indian box office. Beating this record number isn’t easy, but with blockbuster ticket pricing and good show count, Dhurandhar 2 has a chance to make history. So, it could be said that Pawan Kalyan’s throne is in danger.

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 will have paid previews on March 18, and advance booking is now open. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film, originally titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

