Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 is writing one of the most compelling box office stories in recent Marathi cinema history. Released on May 21, the film has connected with Marathi audiences in a way that very few films do after their opening weekend. On day 16, its third Friday, it posted a remarkable hold, taking it a step closer to becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned 1.4 crore net on its third Friday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1.8 crore, that is a drop of just 22.22%. What makes this number even more significant is the context: the film lost over 600 shows yesterday due to fresh releases and some holdovers. Despite losing so many shows, a drop of under 25% is a clear sign that the film’s connection with the audience is still very much intact.

Overall, Deool Band 2 has earned a whopping 54 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 63.72 crore gross. With winning momentum still intact, the 75 crore net milestone looks within reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Total – 54 crore

Less than 8 crore away from becoming the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film

Deool Band 2 is currently the fifth highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Natsamrat to claim the fifth spot. The next target is Ved (61.2 crore), which is 7.2 crore away. So, with 7.21 crore more, the film is set to unleash another major milestone. The feat is expected to be achieved during the weekdays of the third week.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.43 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 54 crore (16 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 Rules As No. 1 Bollywood Grosser But Remains Well Behind Part 1 In Opening-Day Multiplier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News