Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and the Bhooth Bangla gang has delivered a box office success. The horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan has completed 50 days in theatres. Scroll below to know the latest collection against the budget.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 50

For seven weeks, the hold was tremendous, despite strong competition. According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned 7 lakh. There’s been a significant reduction in screen count since Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrived on Friday. Even Ram Charan’s Peddi has been allotted a few screens in the Hindi belt.

The cumulative total in India reaches 198.33 crore net. Today, Priyadarshan’s directorial will surpass Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time along with his #1 post-COVID grosser. Including taxes, the gross earnings comes to 234.02 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Week 7 – 4.4 crore

Day 50 – 7 lakh

Total – 198.33 crore

What is the budget of Bhooth Bangla?

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of 120 crore. It is a plus affair at the Indian box office, with a 65% profit. It is the fourth most successful of 2026 in Bollywood after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and The Kerala Story 2.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 50 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 198.33 crore

ROI: 78.33 crore

ROI%: 65%

India gross: 234.02 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 291.57 crore

Verdict: Plus

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