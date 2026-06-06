Subhash K Raj’s martial arts drama Blast is enjoying a good run at the box office. It has already achieved 55% profits, making it a success. Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer is now the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

Blast Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected 2.11 crore on day 9. It registered another good day, showing a slight improvement over the 2.03 crore garnered on Thursday. The cumulative total in India has reached 27.89 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 32.91 crore.

The martial arts drama is now aiming to beat the lifetime of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (30.13 crore) and With Love (30.72 crore) to become the 7th highest Tamil grosser of 2026 in India. It will likely surpass both its targets today.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.11 crore

Total: 27.89 crore

How much has it earned worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Blast has accumulated 40.91 crore gross, including 8 crore from the overseas circuits. With a favorable international total in 9 days, it has managed to surpass the global lifetime of With Love and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, becoming the 7th highest Tamil grosser of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Karuppu: 300.62 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Kara: 54.82 crore Blast: 40.91 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore Mankatha: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 27.89 crore

ROI: 55%

India gross: 32.91 crore

Overseas gross: 8 crore

Worldwide gross: 40.91 crore

Verdict: Plus

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