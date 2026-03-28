With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, was released amid low expectations but surprised everyone with its strong worldwide box office run. It earned close to 40 crore gross in the lifetime run, and although it doesn’t look big in isolation, it’s an impressive collection considering the reported budget of just 4 crore. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!
Reception of the film
The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer was released on February 6. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, word of mouth was similar. It was praised for the performances of the lead and supporting cast, as well as its good music. Such a reception helped the film rake in good numbers and stay in theaters for seven weeks.
How much did With Love earn at the worldwide box office?
With Love started its domestic run with just 1.4 crore, and in its lifetime run, it multiplied its opening-day collection by almost 22 times. As per the final collection update, it earned 30.72 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 36.24 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 3.5 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 39.74 crore gross.
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Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:
- India net – 30.72 crore
- India gross – 36.24 crore
- Overseas gross – 3.5 crore
- Worldwide gross – 39.74 crore
Box office verdict of With Love
With Love was reportedly made on a budget of 4 crore, and against this cost, it earned 30.72 crore net. So, over its lifetime, the film enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 26.72 crore. Calculated further, it equals 668% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 4 crore
- India net collection – 30.72 crore
- ROI – 26.72 crore
- ROI% – 668%
- Verdict – Super Duper Hit
More about the film
The romantic comedy entertainer is directed by Madhan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, Pasilian Nazerath, and Magesh Raj Pasilian under the banner of Zion Films and MRP Entertainment. It also stars Saravanan, Theni Murugan, and Kavya Anil in key roles.
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