Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing never-before-seen trends at the box office. It is all set to surpass its predecessor and achieve new heights for Bollywood. Ranveer Singh starrer is now the 3rd best-selling film ever on BookMyShow, surpassing the final sales of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Scroll below for the update!

Dhurandhar 2 registers second-best 2nd Friday on BMS

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 registered 808K ticket sales on BookMyShow on day 9. It recorded the 2nd-highest sales, surpassing Bollywood biggies like Chhaava, Gadar 2, and Stree 2, among others. The spy action thriller remains only behind its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had sold a record-breaking 837K tickets on its second Friday.

The total BMS sales now stand at a whopping 12.1 million. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is setting the box office on fire, and with little to no competition in Indian cinema, the sky is the limit.

Now the 3rd best-selling Bollywood film on BookMyShow!

The record-breaking spree will continue for a long, long time. In real time, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (12.40 million) to emerge as the 3rd best-selling Bollywood film of all time on BMS. It has sold over 3 lakh tickets already today and is heading for a thunderous Saturday! Truly unstoppable and unimaginable!

Here’s a detailed breakup of Dhurandhar: The Revenge BMS sales in the opening week:

Pre-sales: 2.41 million

Day 1 (Thursday): 1.64 million

Day 2 (Friday): 1.57 million

Day 3 (Saturday): 1.60 million

Day 4 (Sunday): 1.04 million

Day 5 (Monday): 829.81K

Day 6 (Tuesday): 680.24K

Day 7 (Wednesday): 747.37K

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): 809.19K

Day 9: (2nd Friday): 808K

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): 300K (and counting)

Total: 12.4 million+

Check out the all-time highest 5 BMS sales for Bollywood films:

Dhurandhar: 13 million Chhaava: 12.59 million Dhurandhar 2: 12.4 million+ (10 days) Jawan: 12.40 million Stree 2: 11.16 million

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